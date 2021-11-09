 Back To Top
Business

KT Q3 net up 47% on 5G growth

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2021 - 11:46       Updated : Nov 9, 2021 - 11:46

This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
KT Corp., a South Korean telecom giant, said Tuesday its third-quarter net income rose 46.9 percent from a year earlier on the back of robust growth of 5G network subscribers as well as its media content businesses.

Net income for the July-September period stood at 337.7 billion won ($286.7 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with a net profit of 229.9 billion won the previous year, according to a company statement.

Operating income reached 382.4 billion won, up 30 percent over the cited period, while revenue rose 3.6 percent to 6.21 trillion won.

The telecom giant cited broad growth across its businesses for the improved bottom line.

Revenue from KT's wireless service rose 3 percent on-year to 1.79 trillion won in the third quarter thanks to increased 5G subscribers.

As of the end of September, KT's 5G subscriptions stood at around 5.6 million, compared with 5 million the previous quarter.

The telecom operator added that its artificial intelligence and digital transformation division, which includes its internet data center business, saw solid growth, with sales rising 29.7 percent on-year to 161.2 billion won in the July-September period.

Revenue from KT's content subsidiaries, which include media production-focused KT Studio Genie and video streaming platform Seezn, rose 24.6 percent to 241.6 billion won over the same period.

Sales in its real estate subsidiary KT estate Ltd. also jumped 46.1 percent to 111.3 billion won over the same period. (Yonhap)

