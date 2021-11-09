Korea sees fastest growth of male part-timers in OECD

Headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (OECD)

SEJONG -- South Korea saw the portion of employed men working as part-timers exceed the 10 percent mark in 2020, a first since the nation started compiling relevant data in 1989.



Further, since 2016, Korea has been No. 1 in the growth of male part-time workers among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



According to the OECD, part-timers accounted for 10.43 percent of all employed men last year. The figure was an increase of 3.67 percentage points from 2016.



After ranging between 6.68 percent and 6.77 percent from 2014 to 2016 (during the Park Geun-hye administration), the figure rapidly rose to 7.34 percent in 2017, and hit 7.81 percent in 2018 and 8.9 percent in 2019.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)