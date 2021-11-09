Seoul stocks rebound on Wall Street gains

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday as investor sentiment was uplifted by overnight gains on Wall Street.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 24.47 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,984.67 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.29 percent amid market optimism that the economic recovery is able to accommodate the inflation risks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.07 percent.



In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.28 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.86 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 1.22 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.47 percent, and electric car battery maker LG Chem advanced 0.52 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,179.35 won against the US dollar, up 3.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)