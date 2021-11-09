 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2021 - 09:17       Updated : Nov 9, 2021 - 09:17
This image, provided by Big Hit Music, shows that K-pop boy group BTS will perform with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 American Music Awards set to be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on the US TV channel ABC on Nov. 21, 2021. (Big Hit Music)
This image, provided by Big Hit Music, shows that K-pop boy group BTS will perform with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 American Music Awards set to be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on the US TV channel ABC on Nov. 21, 2021. (Big Hit Music)
K-pop superstars BTS will hit the stage with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a joint performance of "Butter" at the 2021 American Music Awards.

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion were among the list of AMA performers announced Monday (US time) by the show on its website, along with Bad Bunny and Olivia Rodrigo.

The septet was nominated in three categories -- "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Duo or Group" and "Favorite Pop Song" for "Butter."

It marked their fourth consecutive year to be nominated in the AMAs since 2018, and the K-pop group has won for three years in a row.

The group bagged one trophy -- "Favorite Social Artist" -- in 2018; three awards -- "Favorite Social Artist" "Favorite Duo or Group in Pop/Rock" and "Tour of the Year" in 2019; and two -- "Favorite Favorite Duo or Group in Pop/Rock" and "Favorite Social Artist"-- in 2020.

But it was the first time the act was nominated for the "Artist of the Year," which is considered to be the biggest award of the show.

This year's show will be broadcast live on US ABC TV channel from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. (Yonhap)
