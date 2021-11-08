[Today’s K-pop] T-ara to return after 4 years

(Credit: dingo)



T-ara will put out new music for the first time in about four years, announced mobile media channel dingo that joined forces with the band on Monday.



In one teaser poster that came with the announcement, the four members pose in all black and in another, turn their backs on the camera donned up as cowgirls.



Park Jiyeon tweeted sharing the good news hollering out to fans that they managed to return with new music before the first snow, and without a management company at that. The musicians funded the whole process themselves, from making music to styling.



The band debuted in 2009 with “Lie” and was reorganized into a quartet in 2017 after two members left. Their last music was the 13th EP “What’s My Name?”



The new single will be released on Nov. 15. On Nov. 21, the band will host a fan meet event that will be in-person but also will be broadcast online.



Blackpink replaces record with “How You Like That” dance video





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



The dance performance video of Blackpink’s “How You Like That” generated 900 million views on YouTube as of Sunday, according to label YG Entertainment on Monday.



This is the band’s sixth -- following the music videos of “Boombayah,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That” -- but the first dance video from any K-pop musician to reach the milestone. The video took about one year and four months to achieve the feat.



The song is from the band’s first studio album “The Album” and not only swept across charts at home but topped iTunes songs chart in 64 regions and ranked No. 2 on Spotify’s global top 50 chart. It was picked as global top summer song by YouTube and best song of the summer MTV Video Music Award.



Meanwhile, the four members addressed environmental issues at 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference last week via a video message.



Former Miss A member Min drops solo song





(Credit: K-Tigers Entertainment)



Min of disbanded Miss A is dropping a new song “Onion” on Monday, said agency K-Tigers Entertainment.



She participated in writing the future pop tune that is more of a pre-debut song signaling her return as a solo musician, according to the company.



Everyone has a range of different sides and shows each corresponding to the person they are dealing with, like an onion, she said, and the song contains the message that we should understand and accept each other.



Min debuted as a member of girl group Miss A in 2010 and the quartet gained popularity with hit songs such as “Bad Girl Good Girl,” before it disbanded in 2017. She briefly worked in Malaysia, hosting Asian edition of cable network beauty program “Get It Beauty On The Road.” Last year, she put out “Jiryuh” as a collaboration with Los Angeles-based producer Afsheen.



NCT’s 2 subunits each sell 3 million albums





(Credit: SM Entertainment)