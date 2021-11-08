Rom-com ‘Perhaps Love’ features relatable stories about relationship

From left: Actors Mu Jin-sung and Ryu Seung-ryong, director Cho Eun-ji, and actors Oh Na-ra and Sung Yoo-bin pose after a “Perhaps Love” press conference held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Thursday.



From the relationship between divorced parents to a gay student who falls in love with a heterosexual teacher, the new rom-com film “Perhaps Love” directed by Cho Eun-ji depicts diverse human connections with a sense of humor.



In making this film, actor-turned-director Cho said she focused on making it relatable to the general public.



“Instead of focusing on different characters’ relationships and their unique personalities, I tried to focus on how audiences can relate to the characters’ emotions. I put a lot of effort into making a movie that people can watch without feeling uncomfortable,” Cho said during a press conference held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Thursday.



“Our film is a comedy film but there is a strong, easily relatable story behind it. Everyone, young and old, who has been hurt in different relationships will feel like it is their story,” said actor Ryu Seung-ryong, who plays protagonist Hyun in the movie.



The film mainly centers around bestselling author Hyun (played by Ryu) and his ex-wife, Mi-ae (played by Oh Na-ra), and their complex relationship, which evokes laughter in unexpected ways.



Hyun is trying to overcome a writer’s block -- he has not been able to write anything after producing a hit novel seven years ago. He unexpectedly gets to work with talented student Yoo-jin (played by Mu Jin-sung), who is gay and has feelings for Hyun.



After divorcing Hyun, Oh has a tough time raising her son, Sung-kyung (played by Sung Yoo-bin), a high schooler going through puberty. She is also secretly dating Soon-mo (played by Kim Hee-won), Hyun’s friend and a publisher.



“Perhaps Love” is Cho’s first debut feature.



“Everything was new to me and there were also some difficulties (as a director) but I had a lot of help from the actors and they supported me a lot,” said director Cho.



Actor Ryu added that since the director also worked as an actor, she seems to understand the kind of direction that the performers need.



“When I faced those difficulties, director Cho Eun-ji easily came up with ideas that could solve my problems. When she gave me suggestions, it was like finding the right radio station and suddenly listening to a clear sound,” Ryu said.



Ryu also talked about his chemistry working with Mu, who plays a student writer. In the film, Hyun and Mu co-write a novel about the relationship between two men.



A scene from rom-com film “Perhaps Love” directed by Cho Eun-ji (New)