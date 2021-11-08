Rom-com ‘Perhaps Love’ features relatable stories about relationship

From left: Actors Mu Jin-sung and Ryu Seung-ryong, director Cho Eun-ji, and actors Oh Na-ra and Sung Yoo-bin pose after a “Perhaps Love” press conference held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Thursday.
From the relationship between divorced parents to a gay student who falls in love with a heterosexual teacher, the new rom-com film “Perhaps Love” directed by Cho Eun-ji depicts diverse human connections with a sense of humor.
In making this film, actor-turned-director Cho said she focused on making it relatable to the general public.
“Instead of focusing on different characters’ relationships and their unique personalities, I tried to focus on how audiences can relate to the characters’ emotions. I put a lot of effort into making a movie that people can watch without feeling uncomfortable,” Cho said during a press conference held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Thursday.
“Our film is a comedy film but there is a strong, easily relatable story behind it. Everyone, young and old, who has been hurt in different relationships will feel like it is their story,” said actor Ryu Seung-ryong, who plays protagonist Hyun in the movie.
The film mainly centers around bestselling author Hyun (played by Ryu) and his ex-wife, Mi-ae (played by Oh Na-ra), and their complex relationship, which evokes laughter in unexpected ways.
Hyun is trying to overcome a writer’s block -- he has not been able to write anything after producing a hit novel seven years ago. He unexpectedly gets to work with talented student Yoo-jin (played by Mu Jin-sung), who is gay and has feelings for Hyun.
After divorcing Hyun, Oh has a tough time raising her son, Sung-kyung (played by Sung Yoo-bin), a high schooler going through puberty. She is also secretly dating Soon-mo (played by Kim Hee-won), Hyun’s friend and a publisher.
“Perhaps Love” is Cho’s first debut feature.
“Everything was new to me and there were also some difficulties (as a director) but I had a lot of help from the actors and they supported me a lot,” said director Cho.
Actor Ryu added that since the director also worked as an actor, she seems to understand the kind of direction that the performers need.
“When I faced those difficulties, director Cho Eun-ji easily came up with ideas that could solve my problems. When she gave me suggestions, it was like finding the right radio station and suddenly listening to a clear sound,” Ryu said.
Ryu also talked about his chemistry working with Mu, who plays a student writer. In the film, Hyun and Mu co-write a novel about the relationship between two men.
A scene from rom-com film “Perhaps Love” directed by Cho Eun-ji (New)
“In the film, my character writes for money and when he meets You-jin, who writes without hesitation, it makes Hyun look back on himself. It also inspires him. It was the same for me in real life as well,” Ryu said. “I felt this way after seeing Mu Jin-sung’s attitude toward acting and the hard work that he put in during the filming.”
The mother-son duo also said they enjoyed working with each other on set. Actor Oh said she was impressed with Sung’s performance as her son who suddenly starts skipping school and getting into trouble.
“There were many actors who played my son in different films. Sung Yoo-bin was the one with a unique personality and a sense of humor,” Oh said. “He was so good at performing a third-year high school student who is going through puberty. He did it so well that there was not much that I had to do to help him. I just reacted to his performance.”
“Perhaps Love” will hit local theaters on Nov. 17.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)