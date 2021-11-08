Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi and Kim Sae-ron to star in Netflix’s ‘Bloodhounds’

From left: Actors Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi and Kim Sae-ron will star in “Bloodhounds.” (Keyeast, PLK Good Friends and Goldmedalist)
Global streaming service Netflix has announced a star-studded lineup for its new original series “Bloodhounds.”
Actors Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi and Kim Sae-ron will star in the action-noir series, according to Netflix.
Veteran actors Park Sung-woong and Huh Joon-ho have also confirmed they will join the cast of “Bloodhounds.”
“Bloodhounds,” an adaptation of a webtoon of the same title by Jung Chan, centers on three young people who become unintentionally involved in a criminal organization, working for a moneylender.
Though Woo is scheduled to join the set on Jan. 5 next year, after completing his mandatory military service, filming for “Bloodhounds” is slated to start before the end of the year.
“Bloodhounds” will be produced by Studio N, which has been involved in various webtoon-based dramas and series, including “Strangers From Hell,” “Nevertheless” and “Sweet Home.”
The eight-part series will be produced by Kim Joo-hwan, making his Netflix debut as both director and writer. His previous works include action film “Midnight Runners” (2017) and mystery flick “The Divine Fury” (2019).
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)