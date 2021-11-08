Seoul stocks open lower on tech, financial slump

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Monday on losses in financial, bio and tech stocks.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 23.41 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,945.86 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Stocks got off to a weak start amid foreign and institutional sell-offs.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.14 percent to 70,300 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.34 percent to 104,500 won. Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved down 0.47 percent to 214,000 won.



Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 2.89 percent to 839,000 won, financial top cap Kakao Bank shed 4.9 percent to 54,400 won, and Kakao Pay plunged 6.76 percent to 158,500 won.



The local currency was trading at 1,183.2 won against the US dollar, up 2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)