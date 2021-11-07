 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Senior GM official to visit S. Korea this week

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 7, 2021 - 16:18       Updated : Nov 7, 2021 - 16:18
GM Korea's Bupyeong plant in Incheon, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
GM Korea's Bupyeong plant in Incheon, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
A senior official of General Motors will visit South Korea this week, sources said Sunday, raising expectations he could unveil new production plans for the Korean unit of the US carmaker.

Steven Kiefer, president of General Motors' international operations, will arrive in South Korea on Monday for a five-day stay, according to the sources from the labor union of GM Korea.

Kiefer is expected to visit GM Korea's plants, including those in Bupyeong and Changwon, and meet officials of the state-run Korea Development Bank, a key shareholder of the local unit.

The trip comes after representatives of GM Korea's labor union visited the Detroit headquarters of General Motors in June and invited him to travel to South Korea.

During their visit, the workers also asked for assigning production of electric cars and other new vehicles to GM Korea's plants. Observers said Kiefer could unveil relevant production plans as he visits Korea this week.

GM Korea has seen its sales drop markedly this year amid semiconductor supply shortages and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Its January-October sales shrank 30 percent to 211,239 units from 300,352 in the same period a year earlier. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114