Business

LG TVs get top scores in 14 countries

By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov 7, 2021 - 16:32       Updated : Nov 7, 2021 - 17:31
LG’s OLED evo (Yonhap)
LG’s OLED evo (Yonhap)
South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics said Sunday that its premium OLED TV lineup had aced recent evaluations conducted by consumer magazines from 14 countries.

In particular, the OLED evo introduced this year was recognized for its outstanding performance, earning the best score from consumer outlets in seven European countries, it said.

French consumer magazine Que Choisir gave LG’s OLED evo a score of 16.2, the best among the 264 TVs it reviewed.

The magazine said the product offered a surprisingly detailed image with contrast that cannot be observed on LCD TVs.

Nine LG OLED TVs, including the OLED evo, ranked among the top nine.

The magazine is known for its credibility because it purchases the products it reviews instead of using sponsored products.

Boy Genius Report, a US technology blog, chose the OLED evo as the “best TV overall” for 2021.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
