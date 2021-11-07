[News Focus] Korea ranks 8th of 10 nations in Q3 employment

Headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (OECD)



SEJONG -- South Korea placed eighth among 10 major economies in employment rate in the third quarter of 2021, which suggests that the country would still lag behind most members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in the hiring sector.



The OECD has compared the figures for nine members -- which have publicized the third-quarter employment rates among the total 38 members -- and one nonmember, Russia.



Korea posted a 66.8 percent employment rate for the working-age population (those aged between 15-64), while six other OECD others and Russia were found to have held higher figures.



Countries in the Asia-Pacific region made up the top three of the 10 economies. New Zealand topped the list with 79.1 percent, followed by Japan with 78 percent and Australia with 74.8 percent.



(Graphic by Yoon Jeong-soon/The Korea Herald)