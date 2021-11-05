Kim Jong-kook 'enjoys' steroid abuse allegation made by fCanadian YouTuber

A screenshot from Kim Jong-kook’s YouTube video “GYM JONG KOOK” shows the singer exercising in a gym (Kim Jong-kook’s YouTube channel)



Singer and entertainer Kim Jong-kook, who has gained more than 2 million subscribers just months after launching his YouTube channel “GYM JONG KOOK,” has responded to a suspicion of steroid use.



Greg Doucette, a renowned Canadian bodybuilder and fitness YouTuber, recently raised suspicion that the Korean singer and well-known body builder could be using steroids.



In a video posted on Oct. 31, titled “Kim Jung Kook || Natty or Not,” the trainer accused Kim of abusing steroids, stating that it is impossible to have Kim’s physique at the age of 45. The YouTuber added that a person Kim‘s age does not have the level of testosterone that Kim’s physique would suggest.





A screenshot from Greg Doucette’s YouTube video “Kim Jung Kook || Natty or Not,” in which he raises suspicions about Kim Jong-kook using steroids. (Greg Doucette’s YouTube channel)