Kim Jong-kook 'enjoys' steroid abuse allegation made by fCanadian YouTuber

A screenshot from Kim Jong-kook’s YouTube video “GYM JONG KOOK” shows the singer exercising in a gym (Kim Jong-kook’s YouTube channel)
Singer and entertainer Kim Jong-kook, who has gained more than 2 million subscribers just months after launching his YouTube channel “GYM JONG KOOK,” has responded to a suspicion of steroid use.
Greg Doucette, a renowned Canadian bodybuilder and fitness YouTuber, recently raised suspicion that the Korean singer and well-known body builder could be using steroids.
In a video posted on Oct. 31, titled “Kim Jung Kook || Natty or Not,” the trainer accused Kim of abusing steroids, stating that it is impossible to have Kim’s physique at the age of 45. The YouTuber added that a person Kim‘s age does not have the level of testosterone that Kim’s physique would suggest.
A screenshot from Greg Doucette’s YouTube video “Kim Jung Kook || Natty or Not,” in which he raises suspicions about Kim Jong-kook using steroids. (Greg Doucette’s YouTube channel)
“Continuous effort and mentality can make you reach testosterone level of 9.24. It could have been lowered, since two years have passed. It is possible for anyone. I think I should be proud of it. This seemed to be something incredible. Good luck everyone!” said Kim on his YouTube video on Thursday.
The comment attracted more than 1,800 likes as of Friday.
Some netizen mocked the YouTuber’s allegation, saying that he jealous of the number of subscriber’s to Kim‘s channel.
“I think you can train together with KJK and learn some tips from him,” a netizen commented on the YouTube video.
“Meanwhile, Greg himself is 46 and looks bigger than KJK in a more unnatural way,” another comment read.
Kim stars in a number of popular shows, including SBS’ variety show “Running Man,” MBC’s audition program “The Wild Idol” and more.
Kim is scheduled to make an appearance on the new-to-Korea streaming platform Disney+, which will be home to “Outrun by Running Man,” a spinoff of the hit SBS variety show.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)