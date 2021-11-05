Mamamoo’s agency aims to morph into global content provider via IPO

K-pop band Mamamoo (Rainbow Bridge World)

Rainbow Bridge World, the South Korean entertainment agency behind girl group Mamamoo, said Friday that it is looking to spur growth globally by raising funds through its initial public offering scheduled for later this month.



“We will further accumulate experience in producing high-quality content by making active investments (after the IPO). We are poised for a leap in the global market as an integrated content provider,” Kim Jin-woo, co-chief executive officer at Rainbow Bridge World, told reporters during an online briefing.



Under the plan to be listed on the country’s tech-heavy Kosdaq, the music label seeks to issue some 1.25 million shares in a price band of 18,700-21,400 won ($15.78-$18.05) to raise up to 26.8 billion won. The exact share price will be determined after the book building process before retail investors can apply on Nov. 11-12, with Mirae Asset Securities as the lead underwriter of the deal.



The IPO proceeds will help the company reinforce its business related to intellectual property with the growing importance of music copyrights amid expanded platform services.





Kim Jin-woo, co-chief executive officer of Rainbow Bridge World, speaks at an online briefing with reporters Friday. (Rainbow Bridge World)