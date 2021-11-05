 Back To Top
National

Ex-school principal accused of spycam voyeurism handed over to prosecution

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 5, 2021 - 16:48       Updated : Nov 5, 2021 - 16:48

This undated photo provided by a teachers' union in Gyeonggi Province shows a tiny camera hidden inside the tissue box of a female teachers' restroom of an elementary school in Anyang, 23 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This undated photo provided by a teachers' union in Gyeonggi Province shows a tiny camera hidden inside the tissue box of a female teachers' restroom of an elementary school in Anyang, 23 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Police on Friday transferred to the prosecution a former elementary school principal accused of installing a spy camera in a female teachers' restroom.

The Anyang Dongan Police Station in Anyang, 23 kilometers south of Seoul, concluded its probe into the 57-year-old man, who was arrested late last month, and handed the case over to the prosecution, recommending he be indicted on sexual offense charges, officials said.

He has admitted to having fitted a tiny camera inside a tissue box in the restroom to secretly film women when he was principal of the school. He was dismissed from the position amid the police probe.

The investigation began after a teacher spotted the recording device and reported it to school authorities.

Police later found six video clips of the victim's body parts and three still images captured from the videos on his mobile phone.

The man initially said he had no sexual intent but acknowledged on Thursday he committed the crime for sexual purposes, police said.

Police are restoring the memory chip of the camera to find out whether there were more victims. (Yonhap)

