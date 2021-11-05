 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

AppleTV+ presents sci-fi thriller ‘Dr. Brain’ as its first Korean original content

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov 5, 2021 - 16:15       Updated : Nov 5, 2021 - 16:15
(From left) Director Kim Jee-woon, actors Lee Sun-kyun, Lee Yoo-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Jae-won pose for photos before an online press conference Wednesday. (Apple TV+)
(From left) Director Kim Jee-woon, actors Lee Sun-kyun, Lee Yoo-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Jae-won pose for photos before an online press conference Wednesday. (Apple TV+)

Veteran director Kim Jee-woon, debuting as a TV series producer after a 23-year film career, is feeling a mixed bag of emotions.

“I am very nervous and excited about ‘Dr. Brain’ being the first Korean-language original of Apple TV+. I feel like I am here to showcase my debut project as a rookie director,” the director said in an online press conference on Wednesday.

“Dr. Brain,” the streaming service’s first original series from South Korea, is an adaptation of a webtoon of the same title by Hong Jac-ga.

Kim, who is widely known for directing various genres of films, from the horror film “A Tale of Two Sisters” to action films “I Saw the Devil” and “The Good, the Bad, the Weird,” said he was impressed by the original webtoon a few years ago.

The six-part series begins with brain scientist Koh Se-won introducing himself as a person who likes taking things apart in order to understand what is hiding inside. The desire and the technology to access human memory and read people’s thoughts, later called synchronization of brain waves, or “brain sync,” form the backbone of “Dr. Brain.”

After realizing that his dead son may be alive, Koh struggles to find his boy, which leads him to Lee Kang-mu (Park Hee-soon), a private investigator, and a police officer named Lt. Choi (Seo Ji-hye).

Actor Lee Sun-kyun did not hide his excitement for the release of his first project since the Oscar-winning “Parasite.”

Actor Lee Sun-kyun plays the neuroscientist Koh Se-won in “Dr. Brain” (Apple TV+)
Actor Lee Sun-kyun plays the neuroscientist Koh Se-won in “Dr. Brain” (Apple TV+)

“With the unfamiliar scientific terms and expressions, it was not easy to fully understand both the characters and the story at first. But as the story continued, I found myself drawn to the script and being impatient for the next episode. I am certain that the viewers will also enjoy searching for the truth behind the many incidents in our series,” Lee said.

Though he felt a lot of pressure for “Dr. Brain,” Lee said he hoped to contribute to the rise of Korean contents in the global market and felt honored to take part in the project led by a global company.

Each of the characters from the original webcomic have been slightly changed, except for the protagonist, neuroscientist Koh.

New episodes of “Dr. Brain” will be released every Thursday on Apple TV+.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114