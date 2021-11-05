AppleTV+ presents sci-fi thriller ‘Dr. Brain’ as its first Korean original content

(From left) Director Kim Jee-woon, actors Lee Sun-kyun, Lee Yoo-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Jae-won pose for photos before an online press conference Wednesday. (Apple TV+)



Veteran director Kim Jee-woon, debuting as a TV series producer after a 23-year film career, is feeling a mixed bag of emotions.



“I am very nervous and excited about ‘Dr. Brain’ being the first Korean-language original of Apple TV+. I feel like I am here to showcase my debut project as a rookie director,” the director said in an online press conference on Wednesday.



“Dr. Brain,” the streaming service’s first original series from South Korea, is an adaptation of a webtoon of the same title by Hong Jac-ga.



Kim, who is widely known for directing various genres of films, from the horror film “A Tale of Two Sisters” to action films “I Saw the Devil” and “The Good, the Bad, the Weird,” said he was impressed by the original webtoon a few years ago.



The six-part series begins with brain scientist Koh Se-won introducing himself as a person who likes taking things apart in order to understand what is hiding inside. The desire and the technology to access human memory and read people’s thoughts, later called synchronization of brain waves, or “brain sync,” form the backbone of “Dr. Brain.”



After realizing that his dead son may be alive, Koh struggles to find his boy, which leads him to Lee Kang-mu (Park Hee-soon), a private investigator, and a police officer named Lt. Choi (Seo Ji-hye).



Actor Lee Sun-kyun did not hide his excitement for the release of his first project since the Oscar-winning “Parasite.”





Actor Lee Sun-kyun plays the neuroscientist Koh Se-won in “Dr. Brain” (Apple TV+)