 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Tiger JK, Yoon Mi-rae, CL and more to perform at HITC

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov 5, 2021 - 16:11       Updated : Nov 5, 2021 - 16:11
The lineup for 2021 Head In The Clouds festival (88rising)
The lineup for 2021 Head In The Clouds festival (88rising)

Several Korean artists will be participating at the Head in the Clouds music festival that starts Saturday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Known for bringing together some of the biggest names in Asian music, the two-day event is returning after taking a break in 2020.

Hip-hop legends Tiger JK, Yoon Mi-rae, rappers Bizzy, CL, DPR Ian, DPR Live, singer and songwriter Bibi, Seori and guitarist and singer of DAY6 eaJ are among the line up of Korean artists. Other Asian musicians include Indonesian hip-hop artist Rich Brian, Japanese R&B musician Joji and Indonesian singer-songwriter Niki.

First held in 2018, HITC festival is the first Asian-led music and art festival in the US.

Festival-goers must be fully vaccinated and will be required to present proof of vaccination to enter the festival grounds, according to 88rising, the festival organizer.

The 2021 HITC festival will be streamed live at Amazon Music’s official website.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114