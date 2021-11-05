Tiger JK, Yoon Mi-rae, CL and more to perform at HITC

The lineup for 2021 Head In The Clouds festival (88rising)
Several Korean artists will be participating at the Head in the Clouds music festival that starts Saturday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
Known for bringing together some of the biggest names in Asian music, the two-day event is returning after taking a break in 2020.
Hip-hop legends Tiger JK, Yoon Mi-rae, rappers Bizzy, CL, DPR Ian, DPR Live, singer and songwriter Bibi, Seori and guitarist and singer of DAY6 eaJ are among the line up of Korean artists. Other Asian musicians include Indonesian hip-hop artist Rich Brian, Japanese R&B musician Joji and Indonesian singer-songwriter Niki.
First held in 2018, HITC festival is the first Asian-led music and art festival in the US.
Festival-goers must be fully vaccinated and will be required to present proof of vaccination to enter the festival grounds, according to 88rising, the festival organizer.
The 2021 HITC festival will be streamed live at Amazon Music’s official website.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)