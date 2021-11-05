KCC chairman test postive for COVID

Staff disinfecti a meeting room at the National Assembly after KCC Chairman Han Sang-hyuk tested positive for COVID-19. (Yonhap)
Korea Communications Commission Chairman Han Sang-hyuk tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, after one employee from the commission was found to be infected with the virus.
Han was fully vaccinated, local reports said.
As Han attended a National Assembly session Tuesday, attendees have been told to get tested by the health authorities, among them Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.
Following chairman Han’s test results, the government requested the National Assembly Budget Settlement Committee meeting be pushed back to the afternoon hours due to infections concerns. The meeting was originally scheduled for Friday morning.
Kim also canceled his morning meeting with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, while he awaited the results of his test.
The prime minister and other government officials who were recommended to get tested all tested negative, local reports said.
The prime minister will be attending the special budget meeting in the afternoon.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)