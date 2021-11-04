[Today’s K-pop] Hybe posts record quarterly earnings thanks to “Butter”

(Credit: Hybe)

Hybe announced in a disclosure on Thursday that its third-quarter operating profit jumped 63.33 percent on-year to 65.6 billion won ($55.41 million).



Its sales reached 341 billion won, up 79.49 percent from the same period last year. Both figures are the highest ever for the company. Its net profit ballooned 81.86 percent to 49.5 billion won.



Album sales, merchandise and licensing all propelled the stellar performance, said the firm.



Album sales increased 21 percent from the previous quarter to 129.7 billion won, buoyed by the success of BTS’ single “Butter” and Tomorrow X Together’s repacked album “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape.” Merchandise and licensing logged 76.7 billion won, up 53 percent from the second quarter.



Earnings in the fourth quarter will be even higher, forecast CEO Park Jiwon, as offline concerts are set to expand starting with a BTS show in Los Angeles.



BTS’ RM addresses fans in letter





(Credit: Big Hit Music)

RM of BTS wrote to his fans via the band’s fan community platform on Thursday.



Acknowledging that writing long messages is becoming harder with time, he confided that he is still not sure how to communicate the thoughts floating around in his mind or how much he should share.



But one thing remains unchanged, he said: He wishes for everyone he loves and everyone who loves BTS to stay well for as long as possible.



He has been searching for stability and peace for a long time, he wrote, but at the same time cannot shake off the feeling that in a way he might want some kind of drama.



“I am only 28 and it seems like it will take countless years for me to become as solid as I wish I was,” mused the leader of the band. He closed the message by saying he hopes to see his fans when the cold breeze turns warm.



“As always, I will simply be waiting, making music and reflecting on my body and mind. I miss you,” he added.



BoA marks 20th anniversary with new song





(Credit: SM Entertainment)

BoA will drop a digital single in Japanese to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut in Japan, announced label S.M. Entertainment Thursday.



The single, titled “My Dear,” will be released Nov. 5, her birthday. It expresses her gratitude to the fans who have supported her throughout her career.



BoA is considered a pioneer in K-pop who made inroads outside the country to promote the genre. She debuted in 2001 with the song “ID; Peace B,” and her first studio album, “Listen to My Heart,” landed atop Oricon’s album chart, a first for a K-pop singer. The LP sold more than 10 million copies in Japan. LPs Nos. 1 to 6 topped Oricon’s weekly album chart, as did a “best of” album.



Meanwhile, the veteran musician was one of the judges on a dance competition show for female dance crew members that wrapped up last week.



TO1 wants new song banned





(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)