Doosan Heavy completes 18-megawatt wind farm in S. Korea's southern tip

A wind farm built by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. in Jangheung, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, is seen in this photo provided by the power plant builder on Thursday. (Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.)

South Korea's top power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday that it has built an 18-megawatt wind farm in the southern tip of the country.



The six 3-megawatt wind turbines built in Jangheung, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, could generate enough electricity to power about 12,000 four-member households per year.



Doosan Heavy has 3-megawatt and 5.5-megawatt wind turbines and is developing 8-megawatt wind turbines with the aim of commercial production next year.



The latest move came as South Korea has pushed to boost the supply of power from clean and renewable energy sources while weaning the country off nuclear and coal-fired plants. (Yonhap)