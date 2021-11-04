 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai teases electric SUV ahead of US launch this month

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 4, 2021 - 15:24       Updated : Nov 4, 2021 - 15:24
This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the front of the IONIQ brand's electric SUV concept
This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the front of the IONIQ brand's electric SUV concept "Seven" ahead of its unveiling at the LA Auto Show in November. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser for the electric SUV concept "Seven" ahead of its unveiling in the United States this month.

The large-size SUV concept built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform, called E-GMP, comes with the group's IONIQ battery EV brand's signature design elements, the company said in a statement.

The IONIQ brand's design elements include Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging.

Hyundai plans to unveil the concept car at the LA Auto Show to be held from Nov. 19-28.

Prices and other details about the new vehicle will be released later, the company said.

In April, Hyundai launched the IONIQ 5 midsize crossover utility vehicle, the first model embedded with the E-GMP platform to strengthen its presence in the eco-friendly vehicle market.

It also plans to introduce the IONIQ 6 midsize sedan in 2022 and the IONIQ 7 large SUV in 2024. It will begin using alphanumeric names like its bigger rivals, such as BMW, whose models are named Series No. 1-8. (Yonhap)
