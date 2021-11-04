 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Korean investors commit 90m euros to coinvest with BlackRock's infra fund

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Nov 4, 2021 - 15:25       Updated : Nov 4, 2021 - 15:31
The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York (Reuters-Yonhap)
The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York (Reuters-Yonhap)
South Korean institutional investors have allocated a combined 90 million euros ($104 million) of commitment to a separately structured coinvestment vehicle of a fourth flagship fund by BlackRock Infrastructure Solutions, industry sources said Thursday.

Seoul-based investment house IPM Asset Management said Thursday it has created the vehicle for Korean investors, allowing them to implement a coinvestment strategy alongside BlackRock’s fund, dubbed Global Infrastructure Solutions 4.

Through the coinvestment, Korean allocators would be able to have their capital tied up to BlackRock‘s strategies and capture the greater share of investment opportunities than conventional allocation to a blind pool fund by international fund managers. This is in line with Koreans’ increasing appetite for income-generating real assets, IPM said.

BlackRock‘s Global Infrastructure Solutions 4 has so far achieved a fundraising of 1 billion euros, and targets the internal rate of return of 11 percent, according to IPM.

The fund will have exposure to roads, water treatment facilities, new and renewable energy platforms, data centers and logistics warehouses in Europe and the United States. It has already invested in a cold storage in North America and infrastructure for salmon farming in Europe.

IPM has been dedicated to investing in alternative assets, including solar panels and liquefied natural gas terminals since 2017. The house is led by Chief Executive Officer Lim Se-bin, formerly at Macquarie Capital and KB Asset Management.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114