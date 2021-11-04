 Back To Top
Daewoo Shipbuilding develops virtual experience platform for ship construction

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 4, 2021 - 15:13       Updated : Nov 4, 2021 - 15:13
This image provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) on Thursday, shows DSME's virtual experience platform for ship construction. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday that it has developed a virtual experience platform for ship construction for the first time in the local shipbuilding industry.

The platform is mixed reality combining technologies of virtual reality and augmented reality, which allows for the experience of all processes of shipbuilding, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said the platform will help win more orders for ships as it will be able to show shippers virtual ships at meetings with them.

The platform will contribute to reducing the cost of ship construction as it enables workers to easily confirm information of ships under construction, Daewoo Shipbuilding said. (Yonhap)
