Entertainment

‘Running Man’ spinoff to be first original Korean content on Disney+

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov 4, 2021 - 15:47       Updated : Nov 4, 2021 - 15:47
The poster image of “Outrun by Running Man” (Walt Disney)
The poster image of “Outrun by Running Man” (Walt Disney)

A spinoff of the popular SBS variety show “Running Man” will be the first original content from South Korea on Disney+, the streaming platform said Thursday.

The Walt Disney Company announced that “Outrun by Running Man” will star three members of the original cast -- Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook and Haha.

While the original show’s main producer, director Im Hyung-taek, is behind the spinoff, its main star, Yoo Jae-suk, is not part of the upcoming series.

“Running Man” caught global viewers’ attention by having its cast and guests complete different missions at various landmarks around the country. The program was one of seven original Korean shows to make a Disney+ online showcase. The others were dramas titled “Moving,” “Grid,” “Snowdrop,” “Rookies” and “Sixth Sense Kiss,” and a documentary titled “Blackpink: The Movie.”

The streaming service will kick off Nov. 12, and “Outrun by Running Man” is scheduled to air this year.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
