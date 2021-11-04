 Back To Top
Korean Pacific Philharmonic Orchestra to hold concert Tuesday

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 4, 2021 - 17:11       Updated : Nov 4, 2021 - 17:12
Poster for the Korean Pacific Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert on Tuesday (KPPO)
The Korean Pacific Philharmonic Orchestra is to hold a concert at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, introducing classical music works from the 20th century.

The concert, led under the baton of conductor Kang Won-ho, will present the overture from Verdi’s opera “La Forza del Destina” and Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra, Sz. 116, BB 123.

Following the intermission, the orchestra will perform Reinecke’s Flute Concerto in D major, Op. 283, joined by flutist Lee Gi-hae. It will also feature celebrated motion picture music written by the iconic film score composer John Williams, such as the theme songs from “Superman Returns,” “Schindler’s List” and “Star Wars.”

The concert is aimed at introducing diverse new trends of 20th century orchestral music to local classical music aficionados who are more used to the Baroque or Romantic music works, the organizers said.

“We hope to satisfy the needs of the audience with 20th century classical music, which is not often played at orchestral performances,” Kang said.

Tuesday’s performance will be the last of the orchestra’s three-part concert series.

Previous concerts in April and June featured music from the Baroque and Romantic periods, respectively.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
