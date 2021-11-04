 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Doosan Heavy mulls unloading stake in construction affiliate

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 4, 2021 - 13:20       Updated : Nov 4, 2021 - 13:20
The logo of Doosan Engineering & Construction Co. (Yonhap)
The logo of Doosan Engineering & Construction Co. (Yonhap)
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday it is considering selling a stake in its construction subsidiary Doosan Engineering & Construction Co. to improve its financial health.

A local media company reported that Doosan Heavy, the country's largest power equipment maker, is looking at the option of unloading its stake in Doosan Engineering.

In a regulatory filing, Doosan Heavy confirmed the report but said, "Nothing has been decided yet."

Doosan Heavy has been seeking to improve its financial footing since early last year, by selling assets, including its stake in affiliates.

It sold a controlling stake in its construction equipment subsidiary Doosan Infracore Co. to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) in August. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114