[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul announces 2021 Autumn Wine Fair



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the 2021 Autumn Wine Fair showcasing wines from selected wineries in 11 countries across four continents at the Margaux Grill’s seventh-floor garden.



Running for three days from Nov. 10 to 12, the wine fair will feature a wide selection, ranging from daily wines to fine small-batch cult labels and grand crus from Bordeaux and Burgundy, with savings of up to 50 percent from regular prices.



Additional benefits include sommelier-led wine cellar tours and a chance to win a bottle of sparkling wine or vouchers for two welcome drinks at the Margaux Grill via a raffle for guests spending 150,000 won or more.



The 2021 Autumn Wine Fair will run daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Inquiries can be made at (02) 6282-6760.







Westin Josun Busan holds ‘Korea Master Chef’s Culinary Feast’



Camellia, the buffet restaurant at the Westin Josun Busan, is holding a “Korea Master Chef’s Culinary Feast” in the month of November, showcasing a wide-ranging menu.



Recipes developed by the hotel’s executive chef, master chefs and master baker will be introduced through the promotion. The master chefs have received national certification across various culinary fields, including Korean, Western, Chinese and Japanese cuisines, and the master baker is a craftsman in the field of pastries.



The three-course meal promotion includes deep-fried abalone with spicy garlic sauce, paccheri gratin, steamed and fried tofu, grilled zucchini rolls, scallop cutlet, pressed mackerel sushi, barbecue pork ribs, black basil sausage, spinach pizza, white angel roll and Basque chestnut cheesecake.



Prices range from 85,000 won to 110,000 won, depending on the day and time of the service.



For inquiries and reservations, call (051) 749-7434.







L’Escape Hotel collaborates with Starbucks Korea on winter package



L’Escape Hotel has teamed up with Starbucks Korea for the coming winter.



L’Escape Hotel’s “Winter Edition: My Comfort Azit” comes with a one-night stay in the hotel’s French-inspired room and a limited-edition Starbucks comforter.



The padded comforter was created in collaboration with 275c, a visual artist known for his colorful modern art. With an attached buckle, the comforter can also be used as a cape. In addition, two cocktails made with Starbucks’ VIA Instant Coffee will be offered at the hotel’s bar, Marque d’Amour’s.



The package is being offered through Jan. 31.



Prices start at 220,000 won, and an additional 10 percent discount will be offered to guests who make reservations through the hotel’s official website.



For inquiries, call (051) 922-5001.







Grand InterContinental Seoul launches ‘Holiday To-Go Home Party Pack’



Grand Deli, located on the ground floor of the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong in southern Seoul, offers a “Holiday To-Go Home Party Pack” through Dec. 31 for those planning a home party in the upcoming year-end season.



The home party pack, available upon reservation, comes in three options: turkey, barbecued pork ribs and Virginia ham.



All party packs are completed with 11 side dishes. Also included are festive tiramisu cake, avocado salad, a bottle of red wine, a bottle of white wine and a chandelier-style decorative candle.



The party pack is put into a to-go box that stays warm for an hour.



Reservations and payments made via Naver Pay by Nov. 10 are subject to a 10 percent reduced rate. The party pack is priced at 440,000 won for the turkey option, 410,000 won for the barbecued pork ribs and 350,000 won for the Virginia ham.



For inquiries, call (02) 559-7653.





