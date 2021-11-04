[Holly’s Korean Kitchen] Classic doenjang jjigae

Classic doenjang jjigae (Holly Ford)

A pot of bubbling hot doenjang jjigae, or Korean soybean paste stew, is perhaps the most desired stew in Korea. In terms of Korean comfort food, this is the No. 1 stew, and no Korean will disagree with that.



Without a doubt, most Koreans grew up eating this Korean stew at least once or twice a week. Surely, the smell of doenjang jjigae coming out of kitchen brings a nostalgia to many Koreans.



I have a fond memory of my mother often fixing her signature doenjang jjigae. My father adored her jjigae.



My mother’s doenjang jjigae is special because she made her own doenjang paste. Nothing can beat homemade doenjang jjigae made with well-fermented homemade soybean paste.



Unfortunately, like many of you, I don’t have the luxury of having homemade doenjang. Making it is on my bucket list to do sometime soon, and I hope I am up to the challenge!



Although doenjang jjigae made with homemade doenjang would be the best, you can still make a good stew with a store-bought Korean soy bean paste.



If you enjoy Korean soups and stews, don’t miss out on this ever-popular Korean soybean paste stew. With my recipe, you will enjoy one heck of a delicious doenjang jjigae just like you would enjoy at your favorite Korean restaurant.



If you have a Korean man or woman in your life, make this stew and serve it to them. They will truly appreciate you, and think you are getting close to mastering the art of Korean cooking. Neat, right?





