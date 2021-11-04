 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open steeply higher over Fed's tapering

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 4, 2021 - 09:39       Updated : Nov 4, 2021 - 09:39
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened steeply higher Thursday, following the US Federal Reserve's decision to start to taper its bond purchases.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 29.91 points, or 1.01 percent, to 3,005.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 1.04 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.29 percent as the Federal Reserve said it will start to taper its massive asset purchases later this month amid the economic recovery.

At a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday (local time) the US central bank would be "patient" before hiking the benchmark interest rate.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 1.14 percent to 71,200 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.42 percent to 107,000 won, and internet portal operator Naver climbed 2.11 percent to 411,000 won.

Leading car battery firm LG Chem increased 1.15 percent to 793,000 won, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved up 1.92 percent at 212,500 won.

Kakao Pay, the mobile payment service arm of Kakao Corp., South Korea's top messenger app, shed 4.92 percent to 183,500 won on its second day of trading on profit-taking.

The local currency was trading at 1,177.8 won against the US dollar, up 3.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114