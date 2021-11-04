 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Newsmaker] Marvel's 'Eternals' tops S. Korean box office on its first day

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 4, 2021 - 09:15       Updated : Nov 4, 2021 - 10:42

This image provided by Walt Disney Company Korea shows a scene from
This image provided by Walt Disney Company Korea shows a scene from "Eternals." (Yonhap)
Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster "Eternals" has topped the South Korean box office on its opening day, data showed Thursday.

The film posted 296,000 attendees on Wednesday, accounting for 88.9 percent of the day's total ticket sales, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.

It marked the second-highest first-day record this year to date, following 400,000 visitors set by "F9," the latest chapter in the "Fast and Furious" series, in May.

The new film also beat the previous debut numbers by American superhero films featuring Marvel Comics characters in 2021, including "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" which sold 203,000 tickets.

Directed by Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao, "Eternals" is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, telling the story about the Eternals, a group of immortal superheroes who fight against their evil counterparts, the Deviants, to protect Earth after thousands of years of hiding.

South Korean-born actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, stars in the film as one of the Eternals, becoming the first actor from the Korean entertainment scene to take a lead role in a Marvel superhero film. (Yonhap)

