Hybe to raise W700b via stock sale

his image, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows a proposal image for its new headquarters in the central Seoul ward of Yongsan. (Big Hit Entertainment)

Hybe Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 700 billion won. The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.



According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.3 million common shares at a price of 304,008 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated. (Yonhap)