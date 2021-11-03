 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Hyundai Motor, SNU teamp up for next-gen batteries

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 3, 2021 - 17:49       Updated : Nov 3, 2021 - 17:50
(Hyundai Motor Group)
(Hyundai Motor Group)
Representatives of Hyundai Motor Group and Seoul National University pose for photographs after the two organizations signed an agreement to establish a joint battery research and development center at SNU’s campus in Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul, Wednesday. 

Hyundai Motor will invest more than 30 billion won ($25.4 million) over 10 years into the research center to develop next-generation batteries with significant improvements in driving range and charging time. From left are SNU President Oh Se-jung, professor Lee Byung-ho, Hyundai Motor Senior Vice President Lim Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
