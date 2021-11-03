[Photo News] Hyundai Motor, SNU teamp up for next-gen batteries

(Hyundai Motor Group)
Representatives of Hyundai Motor Group and Seoul National University pose for photographs after the two organizations signed an agreement to establish a joint battery research and development center at SNU’s campus in Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul, Wednesday.
Hyundai Motor will invest more than 30 billion won ($25.4 million) over 10 years into the research center to develop next-generation batteries with significant improvements in driving range and charging time. From left are SNU President Oh Se-jung, professor Lee Byung-ho, Hyundai Motor Senior Vice President Lim Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun.
