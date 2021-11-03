Vienna Philharmonic, ‘Nutcracker’ performances signal return to normal at Sejong Center

The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul (Sejong Center)
With the local performing arts scene excited for a return to normalcy under South Korea’s “living with COVID-19” strategy, the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts announced its winter lineup, from a Vienna Philharmonic concert to “The Nutcracker” ballet.
One of the most anticipated highlights of the center’s winter schedule is a concert by the Vienna Philharmonic and maestro Riccardo Muti on Nov. 14. The prestigious orchestra will perform Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 in D major, K.385 “Haffner” and Schubert’s Symphony No. 9(8) in C Major, D. 944 “The Great.” The Vienna Philharmonic’s concert last year was canceled due to the pandemic.
Another major performance set to go onstage is the French original sung-through musical “Notre Dame de Paris,” from Nov. 17 to Dec. 5. The musical will feature stage actors Angelo Del Vecchio, Daniel Lavoie and more.
“The Nutcracker,” a signature ballet show for the Christmas season, will make its return in two years. Last year, the show was canceled at the last minute due to the rapid spread of the virus. The Universal Ballet Company will put on the Mariinsky version of the beloved ballet set to the music of Tchaikovsky from Dec. 18 to 30.
City-funded art groups under the center are also set to present diverse shows.
The Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theater will put on “Little Women,” based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, from Dec. 7 to 26. The production by the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theater premiered last year.
The Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theater, meanwhile, will put on “The Topping,” Dec. 2-4, and the Seoul Metropolitan Chorus will present Handel’s celebrated oratorio “Messiah” from Dec. 17-18 with Camerata Antiqua Seoul under the baton of Lee Chung-han. The Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra will wrap up the year with a year-end concert on Dec. 29.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)