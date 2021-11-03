 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS-Coldplay collaboration ranks 20th on Billboard Hot 100

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 3, 2021 - 11:38       Updated : Nov 3, 2021 - 11:38

This file photo, captured from BTS' Twitter account on Sept. 23, 2021, shows the K-pop act and Coldplay in New York. (BTS Twitter account)
"My Universe," a collaborative song between K-pop superstars BTS and British rock band Coldplay, ranked No. 20 on the Billboard main albums chart for this week.

According to the latest chart that became available Tuesday (US time), the song was down seven notches from the previous week's No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart, which ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States by blending streaming, airplay and sales data.

The tune debuted atop the chart in the first week of its release on Sept. 24 and has since remained high on the list.

An uplifting song about love transcending all divides, "My Universe" was co-written in Korean and English by the two acts, and produced by hitmaker Max Martin. The song was included on Coldplay's ninth album, "Music of the Spheres," released on Oct. 15.

Including the collaborative single, four BTS songs were on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts each this week.

On the Global 200 chart, "My Universe" was at No. 9, "Butter" at 25th, "Dynamite" at 41st and "Permission to Dance" at 47th. (Yonhap)

