Chungcheong gains momentum in bid to host 2027 Summer Universiade

Four local governments in the center of the country -- Daejeon, Sejong and the North and South Chungcheong provinces -- are gaining momentum in their bid to host the 2027 Summer Universiade, with universities vowing to provide support.
On Friday, the local governments’ joint organization -- Chungcheong Megacity Bid Committee -- and the presidential association of national universities and public junior colleges discussed ways to cooperate in hopes to land the 2027 FISU World University Games.
The presidential association includes deans of Chungnam State University, Chungbuk Provincial University and Korea National University of Welfare.
The deans said that if the Chungcheong area can host the World University Games, where Korean student athletes typically rank near the top, the country’s university sports could benefit.
“We can take a step closer to hosting the games if universities, a pillar of the Universade, show support,” said CMBC Secretary-General Kim Yoon-suk.
On Sept. 29, 17 universities in North Chungcheong Province, including Cheongju University and Konkuk University Glocal Campus, also joined hands to push for a successful result in the CMBC’s efforts to host the region’s first global sports event.
“Chungcheong region is Korea’s educational center where 70 universities are located. Through hosting the 2027 World University Games, it will become a new global network hub to share various culture and sports experience for young adults across the world,” said Chae Hun-gwan, president of U1 University.
The government of North Chungcheong Province took a step further in picking up the pace to promote the CMBC’s efforts to host the 2027 World University Games, launching a provincial committee that can help the movement.
The committee, which is made up of about 100 people from state institutions, sports sector, universities and residents, are expected to carry out various promotional activities such as participating in events and social media campaigns to increase the level of interest and awareness for the CMBC’s bid to host the 2027 World University Games.
“As the FISU field evaluators put a great emphasis on the provincial residents’ interest and support for hosting (the World University Games) when they assess and select the host city, we decided to launch the provincial committee to gather the hearts of people in North Chungcheong Province that hope for the hosting (of the 2027 Summer Universiade),” Gov. Lee Si-jong of North Chungcheong Province said at the committee launching ceremony at the provincial hall on Oct. 20.
“Today will be the catalyst and, from this moment, we expect to see the atmosphere of the entire Korea rooting for the Chungcheong region’s hosting of the World Summer University Games.”
When the International University Sports Federation (FISU) opened the bidding process for the 2027 University Games on Sept. 1, the CMBC submitted a letter of intention to host the 2027 Games to the FISU after being endorsed by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Competing for the 2027 World University Games is a US proposal to host the global sports event in North Carolina’s Triangle region.
The FISU is accepting candidates through January and will announce its initial selection of potential host cities. After the FISU conducts on-site evaluations and reviews more documents, the final host of the 2027 Summer Universiade will be revealed on Jan. 10, 2023.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)