[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen’s 9th EP hits Billboard 200 at No. 13





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen’s ninth EP “Attacca” entered Billboard 200 at No. 13, announced agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday.



The EP came out on Oct. 22 and hit the highest place for the band whose previous EP “Your Choice” ranked No. 15 on the chart. The EP topped Billboard’s top album sales chart as well as Oricon’s daily and weekly album ranking, and Billboard Japan’s three main charts.



With the EP that sold more than 1.33 million copies in the first week, the 13-member act now has five consecutive million-seller albums.



Wrapping up its promotion for the EP, Seventeen uploaded a band live version of title track “Rock With You” on Tuesday.



On Nov. 14 and 21, it will hold digital concerts ‘Seventeen Concert ” that will be livestreamed.



Super Junior’s D&E puts out 1st LP





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Donghae and Eunhyuk of Super Junior marked their tenth anniversary as a subunit D&E with their first studio album.



They hosted an online media conference Tuesday to promote the LP titled “Countdown.”



“It has already been ten years even though we did not formally start the [sub]unit but rather for a gig for a concert,” said Eunhyuk. The same-aged bandmates agreed that the fact that they are celebrating ten years together as a duo is in itself an achievement.



We didn’t think we would continue doing this back then, said Donghae, thanking fans for letting them.



Title track “Zero,” simply put, says that they are nothing without fans, explained Donghae who participated in writing the lyrics and melody.

They both put a lot of thoughts into each and every track and are hugely satisfied with the results. But they have not set a specific goal with the album.



“Once you have a certain objective telling yourself to reach certain point when you do something, you tend to be tied too much by it,” said the veteran idols adding that they want it to be about having fun.



BTS “Butter” music video tops 600m views





(Credit: Big Hit Entertainment)



The music video of BTS’ “Butter” garnered 600 million views on YouTube, said label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.



The band now has a total of 11 videos that reached the milestone: “DNA,” “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey),” “Dynamite,” “MIC Drop,” “Fake Love,” “Idol,” “Blood Sweat Tears,” “Fire,” “Dope” and “Save Me” as well as “Butter.” The number of its music videos with over 100 million viewings is 35.



“Butter” is the septet’s mega hit summer anthem that stayed atop Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks in a row before returning to No. 1, adding up the number to ten, the longest recorded this year.



The video was watched by 3.9 million concurrent viewers at the time of release and amassed 108.2 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.



IZ*ONE’s former members to form new group Ive: report





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)