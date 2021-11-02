Palace Museum exhibition lifts lid on Insa-dong excavation site

Movable metal type blocks excavated from Insa-dong are viewed under a magnifying glass at the exhibition “Encounter with the Brilliant Scientific Technology of the Joseon Dynasty,” at the National Palace Museum of Korea in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)





An exhibition that aims to bring the Insa-dong excavation site to visitors opens at the National Palace Museum of Korea in Seoul on Wednesday.



The exhibition, titled “Encounter with the Brilliant Scientific Technology of the Joseon Dynasty,” displays 1,775 artifacts excavated from a site in Insa-dong, central Seoul, in June. It is organized jointly by the National Palace Museum of Korea and the Sudo Institute of Cultural Heritage, also based in Seoul.



“Since many people showed interest in the relics discovered in Insa-dong in June, we are showcasing all of them, even the small fragments,” National Palace Museum of Korea Director Kim In-gyu said at a press conference Tuesday.



The first part of the exhibition presents movable metal type blocks from the early Joseon era that were discovered at the Insa-dong dig site. It begins with a broken pottery jar that was found buried in the ground containing 1,600 movable metal type blocks.



“We purposely displayed the jar on the floor of the hall, so that the visitors can view it from above, just the way we found it in Insa-dong,” said Lee Sang-baek, a curator at the museum.



According to the museum, 48 of the movable metal type blocks were made in 1434 under King Sejong’s orders. By comparison, the Gutenberg Bible -- once thought to be the world’s oldest published book -- was printed in Mainz, Germany, in 1455. Forty-two of the movable metal type blocks were made in 1455 under King Sejo and 214 others were made in 1465, also under King Sejo.



On one side of the hall, there are 304 movable metal type blocks displayed side by side with documents, such as “Geunsarok” (“Reflections on Things at Hand”) from 1435 and “Neungeomgyeong” from 1461, which were used to cross-check the museum’s research on the time periods when the movable metal type blocks originated.



An instrument that was used to tell time during the Joseon era is on display at the exhibition “Encounter with the Brilliant Scientific Technology of the Joseon Dynasty,” at the National Palace Museum of Korea in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)