Hyundai Motor to share future technologies at conference

An electric vehicle is connected to Hi-Charger, an exclusive ultrahigh speed charger developed by Hyundai Motor. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday its mobility and software developers and leaders of research and development will speak about the conglomerate’s future technologies at an online conference from Nov. 10-11.
Albert Biermann, head of Hyundai-Kia’s R&D division, will talk about where the group stands now in research and development, and where it is headed to, how it is speeding up software development to provide a platform that hyper-connects the user and the vehicle.
Cho Kyo-woong, head of electrical and electronic systems development, will introduce the group’s exclusive platform for electric cars called the E-GMP, hydrogen fuel cell, high-performance N brand, connected car and robotics technologies.
Choo developed the Android Auto currently embedded in Hyundai-Kia cars, and currently heads electronic technology development such as infotainment and connected cars.
Jang Woong-jun, chief strategy officer at Motional, an autonomous driving affiliate of Hyundai, will discuss self-driving software technology, and Hyun Dong-jin, head of Hyundai Motor’s Robotics LAB, will present on the need for robotics technology and what his team is working on now.
Daniela Rus, director of the MIT-Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and AI adviser to Hyundai, will speak about robotaxis and Song Han, professor at MIT’s electrical engineering and computer science department who is conducting a joint AI research project with Hyundai on autonomous driving, will present on machine learning and deep learning.
Anyone interested in mobility and software can participate in the conference and can have consult Hyundai Motor recruiters online during the conference.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)