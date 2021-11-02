[Feature] ‘Hoesik is back’: After-work dinners return as restaurant curfews end

Office workers cross the street to eat lunch in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Monday. The same day, nighttime curfews on bars and restaurants were lifted as part of the government’s plan for “living with COVID-19.” (Yonhap)

As South Korea shifts gear toward “living with COVID-19,” after-work dinners -- or hoesik -- are among the first things to return.



After a nearly 1 1/2-year hiatus, the return of hoesik brings mixed reactions from workers, while welcomed by the hospitality industry and small-business owners which have been hit hard by the pandemic.



At Korean barbeque restaurant Blue Roof Town in Seoul’s Mapo district, one of the more popular areas for after-work get-togethers, there has been an increase in bookings following the government’s decision to allow gatherings of 10 people in Seoul and the surrounding areas.



“People knew about the easing of restrictions starting Nov. 1 so bookings for hoesik (in November) were already made in the week running up to this month. Bookings for groups of six, seven or eight are something we haven’t seen until recently,” said the restaurant’s manager surnamed Song.



“We already have group bookings until next Thursday and Friday,” the manager added.



Alcohol companies are also welcoming the shift in mood. Oriental Brewery launched an in-person marketing event last month for its flagship beer, Cass, while liquor maker HiteJinro said some restaurants have ordered “more supplies than usual” in hopes of an increase in revenue.



Chae, an employee who supervises a team at a Japanese electronics company, said he is delighted to bring the culture back, as he anticipates team dinners to increase communication within his team that went missing for the past two years.



“After a year and a half with no hoesik, I really felt the need to bring it back. Hoesik is not just useless hours of heavy drinking but a way to enable communication and strengthen team work. Also I didn’t have a chance to get to know people who were newly hired this year,” said Chae, who is in his 40s.



The reaction toward this change in atmosphere in the office however seems to be mixed across generations. While senior workers felt delighted to bring it back, some young people were less enthusiastic.



Sagong Byung-yong, a 30-year-old who works at an accounting firm in Yongsan, said he has already scheduled a hoesik in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, with six of his colleagues immediately after the government announced an easing of COVID-19 protocols.



“At the accounting firm I work at, I am seeing a growing number of people trying to push for a small-sized hoesik of six to eight people,” he said.





The streets of Hongdae in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, are bustling with people on Monday night. Earlier in the day, nighttime curfews on bars and restaurants were lifted as part of the government’s plan for “living with COVID-19.” (Yonhap)