Nuke envoys of S. Korea, Japan discuss Korea peace process

Noh Kyu-duk, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, speaks at a forum held in a hotel in central Seoul, in this file photo taken on Oct. 25, 2021. (Yonhap)

The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea and Japan held phone talks Tuesday to explore measures for progress in stalled denuclearization efforts, Seoul's foreign ministry said.



Noh Kyu-duk, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi shared their assessments of the regional security situations and discussed ways to achieve lasting peace, according to the ministry.



The two sides agreed to closely work together for the early resumption of dialogue with North Korea, it added.



Seoul has recently stepped up diplomacy to bring North Korea back to denuclearization talks.



Noh had a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming on Monday and talked by phone with Sung Kim, US special representative for North Korea, last week. (Yonhap)