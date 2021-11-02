Hanwha Solutions aims to go carbon neutral by 2050

Hanwha Solutions’ solar panels are installed at a site (Hanwha Solutions)
Hanwha Solutions said Tuesday it will go carbon neutral by 2050 by utilizing its renewable and hydrogen technologies.
According to the South Korean solar-to-hydrogen energy company, it will curb carbon emissions totaling 3.58 million tons by 2050. The firm emitted 2.46 million tons last year and is expected to generate an additional 1.12 million tons in the future.
“All of Hanwha Solutions’ businesses will join a Korean version of Renewable Energy 100 and use electricity generated 100 percent by renewable sources,” a company official said. The Renewable Energy 100, or RE100, is a global initiative to source 100 percent of energy consumption from renewables.
Currently, clean electricity accounts for less than 1 percent of Hanwha Solutions‘ total electricity consumption. The firm aims to raise the figure to 21 percent by 2030, 37 percent by 2040 and 100 percent by 2050.
Hanwha Q Cells, a solar solutions unit of Hanwha Solutions, aims to utilize its next-generation perovskite solar cells to generate clean electricity on its own. Also, the firm plans to produce green hydrogen with its electrolysis technology set for commercialization for 2024 and generate electricity with it. At the same time, the company intends to mix natural gas and hydrogen and burn them together inside turbines to generate electricity. Hanwha Impact, a subsidiary of Hanwha Solutions, acquired PSM and Thomassen Energy and their hydrogen blending technologies in June.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)