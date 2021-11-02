Will forestry cooperation speed up inter-Korean talks?

President Moon Jae-in delivers a keynote speech at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in made another overture toward North Korea at a UN climate summit Monday, suggesting planting trees together to reduce carbon emissions on the Korean Peninsula, and pledging to make good on a three-year-old promise in an apparent bid to reengage Pyongyang.



“The Republic of Korea will take a leading role in cooperation for reforestation,” Moon said in his keynote speech at the 26th Conference of the Parties or COP26 held in Glasgow, Scotland, calling tree planting one of the key solutions to alleviate climate change.



“We will reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the entire Korean Peninsula through forestry cooperation between South and North Korea.”



The remarks were made when Moon reported South Korea’s raised emissions goal in front of some 100 world leaders at the annual UN gathering. Last month, the government decided to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030, sharply raising its previous goal as part of efforts to curb the pace of climate change.



Forestry cooperation was one of the key commitments made during an inter-Korean summit held in Pyongyang in September 2018. Under the joint declaration, the two Koreas agreed to work together to protect and restore the peninsula’s ecosystem, with combating deforestation being the top priority.



Four months later, the South Korean government set up a separate task force affiliated with the Korea Forest Service to carry out follow-up measures such as joint research on seedlings and disease prevention.



But the reconciliatory mood didn’t last long. Related projects were put on hold after the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi in 2019 collapsed without an agreement on ending North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs or lifting sanctions on the country.



Raising tensions further, Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office last year in protest against the joint military drills between Seoul and Washington, cutting off all communications channels with the South unilaterally.



Moon’s renewed suggestion on forestry cooperation came amid the North’s mixed signals of rapprochement and back-to-back missile tests more recently.



After months of unresponsiveness, North Korea agreed to reopen the severed inter-Korean hotlines in September and hinted at its intention to return to dialogue if conditions were met. (The hotlines were cut again briefly but were restored in October.)



North Korean Ambassador to the UK Choi Il listens to President Moon Jae-in's keynote speech at the COP26 climate summit held in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. (Yonhap)