Nuke envoys of S. Korea, China discuss end-of-war declaration for NK dialogue

Noh Kyu-duk (L), Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Liu Xiaoming, China's special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, are seen in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on Monday. (Seoul's Foreign Ministry)

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China held a videoconference Monday to discuss measures for an early resumption of the Korean peace process, including the proposed declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's foreign ministry said.



Noh Kyu-duk, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held the virtual talks with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming to explain Seoul's efforts to revive stalled dialogue with North Korea and requested Beijing's "constructive" cooperation in the peace drive, the ministry said.



Liu positively evaluated Seoul's efforts to achieve lasting peace on the peninsula and said China will play a "constructive role" and continue to work together for the goal, according to the ministry.



The two sides agreed to meet in person at an earlier date to continue discussions on issues surrounding the peninsula, it noted.



Their talks come two days after the foreign ministers of South Korea and China met in Rome on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit to explore ways to revitalize the peace drive amid Seoul's efforts to draw support for the declaration.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed again at the UN General Assembly in September that the two Koreas and the US, with the possible addition of China, formally end the war to kick-start the stalled nuclear dialogue with Pyongyang. (Yonhap)