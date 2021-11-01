 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Korea Aerospace named preferred bidder in W877b reconnaissance plane bid

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 1, 2021 - 14:55       Updated : Nov 1, 2021 - 14:55

This file photo provided by KAI shows Dassault Aviation's Falcon 2000LXS business jet. (Yonhap)
This file photo provided by KAI shows Dassault Aviation's Falcon 2000LXS business jet. (Yonhap)
Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Monday it has been selected as the preferred bidder in the government's 877.5 billion won ($747 million) reconnaissance plane bid.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration is expected to sign the deal with KAI next month to push ahead with the project, a KAI spokesman said by phone.

Under the deal, KAI will bring four Falcon 2000LXS business jets from French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation and develop them into reconnaissance planes for the South Korean Air Force," he said.

KAI and Dassault signed a memorandum of understanding for the project at last month's Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition in Seoul. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114