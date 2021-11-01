‘Neighbours’ wins Best Picture at Gangneung International Film Festival

A scene from “Neighbours,” directed by Mano Khalil (Gangneung International Film Festival)



“Neighbours,” a film by Kurdish Swiss director Mano Khalil, won the Best Picture Award at the Gangneung International Film Festival, which ended Sunday.



During the 10-day festival, which kicked off Oct. 22 with Albert Birney’s “Strawberry Mansion,” 116 films from 42 countries were screened at five theaters in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on South Korea’s east coast.



The closing ceremony of the third Gangneung International Film Festival takes place Sunday at CGV Gangneung in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. (Gangneung International Film Festival)



The winners of the International Narrative Competition Awards, created last year, were announced during the closing ceremony at CGV Gangneung on Sunday. The award for Best Director went to “Natural Light” director Denes Nagy, and Best Screenplay went to “Botox,” directed by Kaveh Mazaheri.



Ten films were selected to compete for the awards, out of the 547 features submitted.



Khalil received 20 million won ($16,982) in prize money, while Nagy and Mazaheri were awarded 10 million won each.



“Neighbours” director Mano Khalil speaks during the closing ceremony of the third Gangneung International Film Festival, Sunday at CGV Gangneung in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. (Gangneung International Film Festival)