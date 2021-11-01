Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Monday, as investors seek to buy oversold stocks after the key index's three straight days of losses.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 14.03 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,984.71 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Stocks rose on institutional buying, led by bio and tech stocks.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. added 0.57 percent to 70,200 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. increased 1.46 percent to 104,500 won, and top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. advanced 0.24 percent to 208,500 won.



Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.57 percent to 876,000 won, and gaming heavyweight Krafton moved up 2.24 percent to 480,000 won.



The local currency was trading at 1,173.95 won against the US dollar, down 5.35 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)