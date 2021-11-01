 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 1, 2021 - 09:44       Updated : Nov 1, 2021 - 09:44

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened higher Monday, as investors seek to buy oversold stocks after the key index's three straight days of losses.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 14.03 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,984.71 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks rose on institutional buying, led by bio and tech stocks.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. added 0.57 percent to 70,200 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. increased 1.46 percent to 104,500 won, and top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. advanced 0.24 percent to 208,500 won.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.57 percent to 876,000 won, and gaming heavyweight Krafton moved up 2.24 percent to 480,000 won.

The local currency was trading at 1,173.95 won against the US dollar, down 5.35 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114