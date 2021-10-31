 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea, US discussing Washington's nuke policy review on 'various occasions': Seoul official

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 31, 2021 - 20:21       Updated : Oct 31, 2021 - 20:21

US President Joe Biden (Yonhap)
US President Joe Biden (Yonhap)
South Korea and the United States have been discussing the latter's nuclear policy review on "various occasions," a Seoul official said Sunday, amid reports that Washington is mulling a policy shift feared to weaken military deterrence.

The Financial Times reported Saturday that US allies have been lobbying President Joe Biden not to alter America's policy on the use of nuclear weapons, amid speculation he is considering a "no-first-use" approach that critics say could embolden China and Russia.

The report came as conservatives here have called for strengthening the credibility of the US nuclear umbrella for South Korea at a time when North Korea has been doubling down on its nuclear and missile programs.

"We have been discussing it with the United States on various occasions," a foreign ministry official said on condition of anonymity. "The US side has been sharing with us information related to its ongoing nuclear policy review."

The official added that the combined defense posture of South Korea and the US and the US' commitment to the provision of extended deterrence remain "solid."

Extended deterrence refers to the US' stated commitment to defending South Korea by mobilizing a full range of its military capabilities, nuclear and conventional, against North Korea's aggression.

The credibility of such extended deterrence has been called into question amid concerns that the North's push to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military capabilities could keep American forces at bay in a contingency on the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114