Business

Gmarket’s largest sales event, Mega G Festival, kicks off Monday

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Oct 31, 2021 - 14:44       Updated : Oct 31, 2021 - 14:44
A poster promoting Gmarket’s annual year-end sales, the Mega G Festival (Gmarket)

South Korean e-commerce giant Gmarket is offering various Korean products at discount prices starting Monday, commencing its biggest sales event, the Mega G Festival.

During the festival, which runs until Nov. 12, up to 70 percent discount is being offered on products ranging from cosmetics and food to K-pop merchandise. 

Participating brands include cosmetics brands Amorepacific and Etude, food company CJ CheilJedang and K-pop merchandise store YG Select.

Some brands are offering products and promotions exclusive to Gmarket’s global store.

Amorepacific skincare brand Sulwhasoo prepared a special giveaway event, while cosmetics brand Clio will give out photo cards of K-pop girl group aespa to customers who purchase their products.

Lotte Confectionary has teamed up with K-pop boy band AB6IX to sell a limited edition assortment of products in celebration of “Pepero Day,” which falls on Nov. 11. On the day, friends and lovers exchange Pepero, chocolate-covered thin cookie sticks. 

AB6IX will appear live on the “Inssa Oppa” YouTube channel on Monday to connect with fans and promote the products.

Items featured on the hit Netflix series “Squid Game,” such as green tracksuits, dalgona making kits and marbles, will also be made available on Gmarket during the festival, it said.

“In line with our Big Smile Day promotions, we opened the Mega G Festival so that customers abroad can also purchase products at outstanding prices,” said Lee Eun-young, an official from Gmarket Global.

“We hope the special products, promotions and planned events featuring K-pop artists could draw interest (from international customers),” she added.

The e-commerce site serves customers from some 80 countries around the globe. The site is in English and Chinese and accepts various payment options including foreign credit cards, PayPal and Alipay.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
