National

Ahn Cheol-soo to announce 3rd presidential run

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Oct 31, 2021 - 13:17       Updated : Oct 31, 2021 - 13:17
People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo (Yonhap)
People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo (Yonhap)
Minor opposition People’s Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo will announce his third presidential bid Monday as he looks to make next year’s presidential election a four-way race.

Ahn is slated to meet the press Monday at the National Assembly to announce his run. It would be Ahn’s third attempt for presidency after the last two unsuccessful bids.

The entrepreneur-turned-politician withdrew from the presidential race less than a month before the presidential election in November 2012 and gave his support for Moon Jae-in, then-candidate of the main opposition party. He also ran in the 2017 presidential election and took the third-most votes.

Ahn entered politics by competing in the Seoul mayoral by-election in 2011 after Oh Se-hoon resigned from the post months earlier. Despite enjoying high approval rating in polls, Ahn gave up on the election and instead endorsed Park Won-soon.

For next year’s presidential election, Ahn will compete against former Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung under the ruling Democratic Party, whoever wins the presidential primaries of the main opposition People Power Party and Rep. Sim Sang-jeung of the minor left-wing Justice Party.

Ahn has been in conflict with those in the People Power Party due to an unsuccessful merger attempt between his party and the main opposition party. Both parties have stayed critical of policies and moves from the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
