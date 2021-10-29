[Today’s K-pop] Twice reveals song list for upcoming LP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice announced the list of songs that will consist its third studio album, due out Nov. 12, Friday.



Keeping in line with the album title, “Formula of Love: O+T=<3,” title track is called “Scientist” putting into the conclusion of study in love into frank and upbeat lyrics.



The bandmates took more active roles in making the songs: Dahyun, Nayeon and Jihyo wrote the words for “Cruel,” “Fall In Love Again,” and “Real You,” respectively while the leader put her name on the credit for the melodies of “Cactus” for the first time.



The LP consists of 17 tracks, including three unit songs and “Candy,” a fan song that was unveiled in advance during the band’s livestream earlier this month. Its first English single “The Feels,” which ranked No. 83 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as the Korean version made the list.



The band will perform “Scientist” at “MTV Fresh Out Live” on Nov. 13.



Jeon Somi happy to come out with 1st LP





(Credit: The Black Label)



Jeon Somi held an online media showcase to introduce her first full album “XOXO” Friday.



“My heart is aflutter now that the music I’ve kept to myself is coming out in the world. I can’t wait for fans to listen to it,” she said.



It has been only three months since solo song “Dumb Dumb” and the song’s popularity only made her feel confident.



“[The success] was not a pressure. Rather, it gave me a boost in confidence,” said the performer.



“I’ve poured everything I can into this album and I’m content and relieved,” she said, adding that she is happy that she will be able to put on a fuller stage with the LP that is weightier than her previous music.



Jeon acknowledged that she is beginning to learn what music really is, after being on her own for two years.



“What is certain is that now I know what I want in terms of music. What my voice goes well with, how I should use my voice,” she said.



Monsta X makes movie documenting 6-year career





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



A movie chronicling the past six years of Monsta X’s career will come to the cinemas in December, announced agency Starship Entertainment on Friday.



Dubbed “Monsta X: The Dreaming,” the movie will look back at the past and will include exclusive interviews with the bandmates as well as clips from their special performances. It will give a chance to watch them perform songs from its second full-length album in English, “The Dreaming,” which is set to be released in the US in December.



The six-member act confirmed earlier this week that it is putting out its tenth EP “No Limit” on Nov. 19, five months after the previous EP “One Of A Kind.” Its first LP in the US, “All About Luv,” hit Billboard 200 at No. 5 last year.



The movie will be unveiled first in Korea on Dec. 8 and subsequently in more than 70 countries around the world.



B1A4 to host online fan meet next month





(Credit: WM Entertainment)