Hanwha Aerospace Q3 net profit up 33.4% to W74.7b

Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 74.7 billion won ($63.9 million), up 33.4 percent from a year earlier.



The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 9.5 percent on-year to 103.3 billion won. Revenue increased 12 percent to 1.54 trillion won.



The operating profit was 30.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)